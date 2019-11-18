Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 18, 1999
ASOTIN — Asotin’s new mayor will be Tom Prior, the final election results showed Wednesday. He won by three votes over Jim Miller.
Placement of four mobile homes on a single 5-acre lot has been approved on a split vote by the Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission.
Nov. 18, 1979
MOSCOW — The Lapwai Wildcats won the Idaho state A-3 football championship in convincing fashion Saturday night, limiting Gooding to 164 yards total offense on the way to a 29-0 victory in the Kibbie Dome.
Work began last week to transform the old Lewiston Bon Marche buildings at Fifth and Main streets into Towne Square, a group of shops, offices and restaurants that will be located at the heart of the downtown business district.