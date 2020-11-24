Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 24, 2000
The Lewis-Clark Center for Arts and History and the University of Idaho Alumni Association have been awarded grants from U.S. Bank.
———
PORTLAND, Ore. — The huge number of spring chinook that crossed the Bonneville Dam this year is only a prelude to the record expected in 2001.
Nov. 24, 1980
Larry J. Smith has assumed duties as Nez Perce County extension agricultural agent with a promise to help farmers find new and improved varieties of crops and assist urban gardeners and backyard orchardists with their problems.
———
The Lewis-Clark Valley Boys Club needed a police escort Saturday night to transport the proceeds from its first fundraising auction to a place of safe keeping. The club netted $38,000.