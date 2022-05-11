Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 11, 2002
POMEROY — Around this farming hamlet, the benefits of philanthropy are evident. The new playground equipment at the elementary school, the new stove and carpet in the senior center and the remodeled town library all came from a local family foundation that pumped $400,000 into the town and surrounding area last year alone.
May 11, 1982
The Asotin County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to submit to the voters for the third time a proposal to float a bond issue to constuct a sheriff’s office.
———
The Lewiston School Board voted unanimously at its meeting Monday to purchase Uncle Al’s Corner for $67,442, and to advertise for bids to level the building across 9th Street from Lewiston High School.
———
2002
The Lewiston School Board will decide whether to approve the purchase of 20 acres owned by the city at 14th Street and Warner Avenue during its regular monthly business meeting Monday.