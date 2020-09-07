Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 7, 2000
BOISE — When it comes to mountain biking, Idaho is at the top of the class. The International Mountain Bicycling Association issued the first state-by-state mountain bike trail access report, and Idaho came away with the highest grade in the country: a solid A.
———
U.S. News & World Report has once again listed Washington State University and the University of Idaho among the top universities in the country.
Sept. 7, 1980
Kenton Bird, former managing editor of two Idaho daily newspapers, has been named news editor of the Lewiston Tribune effective Oct. 1.
———
OROFINO — Gary D. Jacobsen, an optometrist, has opened a practice at the new Vision Arts Center at Orofino.