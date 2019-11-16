Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 16, 1999
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former Clarkston High athlete Crystal Poskey and former Colton High player Emma Giden, both seniors on the Francis Marion University volleyball team in Florence, have been named to the All-Peach Belt Athletic Conference team.
Nov. 16, 1979
PULLMAN — Rare World War II vintage motion pictures are now part of a rather unique film collection at Washington State University.
———
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho will officially open the exhibit housing the $70,000 wildlife collection of the late Jack O’Connor, a noted Lewiston hunting expert and writer, following a brief ceremony Saturday.