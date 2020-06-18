Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 18, 2000
MOSCOW — The clouds may have been moving in Thursday, but that wasn’t stopping hundreds of kids from splashing, swimming and sliding at the recently opened aquatics center here.
———
Joe Forsman, 18, a senior at Lewiston High School, is one of 96 high school students in America selected to be a delegate to the American Legion Boys Nation. Forsman will represent Idaho.
June 18, 1980
The Lewiston School Board on Tuesday accepted bids totaling $57,208 for resurfacing the track at Vollmer Bowl, and then went into closed session on teacher negotiations.
———
PULLMAN — The Washington State University basketball team will take on the Russian National squad — which should win the Gold Medal in the 1980 Olympics, say the experts — in November at the Spokane Coliseum.