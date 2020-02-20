Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 20, 2000
Lewis-Clark State College’s Nathan Peterson was the top speaker in junior parliamentary debate and finished first in impromptu speaking last weekend at the Western Washington University speech and debate competition in Bellingham.
———
The Lewiston City Library on Thain Road is offering an Armchair Travel Program beginning this month, and a variety of other services for patrons.
Feb. 20, 1980
Unemployment in Nez Perce and Asotin counties climbed to 6.4 percent in January, a rise of 2.1 percent from the previous months, according to the Idaho Department of Employment.
———
MOSCOW — A $6.6 million plan to remodel the Moscow High School building failed by a substantial margin to receive the required two-thirds approval of voters in a special election Tuesday.