Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 26, 2000
The rippling effect of the closure of Potlatch Corp.’s Jaype plywood plant near Pierce is widening in Clearwater County. The Orofino-based School District 171 is feeling the drain of students leaving as their families move elsewhere to look for jobs.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Sheriff-elect Larry Dasenbrock has tapped John Nida of Cottonwood as his chief deputy.
Dec. 26, 1980
POTLATCH — On paper, it looks like a tournament of mismatched teams. The Potlatch Loggers, owners of a perfect 7-0 boys basketball record, will be the heavy favorites in their fifth annual Potlatch Christmas Tournament, which begins a two-day run tonight.
———
PULLMAN — Hospital patients would recover faster with fewer complications if surgeons would replace their steel scalpels with instruments made from volcanic glass, says Washington State University anthropology professor Jeffrey Flenniken.