Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 20, 2002
Lewiston’s ambulance revenues could take a quarter-million dollar hit because of changes in federal Medicare reimbursement. It’s too soon to know the exact amount because a number of questions haven’t been answered, Lewiston Fire Chief Steven M. Cooper said Friday.
April 20, 1982
MOSCOW — The Moscow City Council Monday night approved the development plan for a new city park in east Moscow, but until the city hears whether it is getting a $172,000 grant from the U.S. Soil Conservation Service, the park construction won’t begin.
———
Kenneth MacIntosh, of Lewiston, recently donated a World War II vehicle to the Oregon Military Museum in Clackamas, Ore. The museum sent a truck with crew and loaded the vehicle from the MacIntosh farm.
2002
Lewis-Clark State College president and interim athletic director Dene Thomas announced Friday that Solano Community College coach Jason Zoeteman will be the Warriors’ new women’s volleyball coach.
———