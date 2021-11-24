Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 24, 2001
BOISE — A proposal to help nearly 5,000 Idaho residents obtain health insurance may receive some state money, despite tight finances and the hesitation of some lawmakers.
———
Jenifer Junior High students are mapping out graves at Normal Hill Cemetery and Pioneer Park in Lewiston, and in the process, learning the art of Geographical Positioning Systems.
Nov. 24, 1981
The Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce will be asked to put its name and $300 behind proposed industrial revenue bond legislation at a board of directors meeting today.
———
MOSCOW — With downtown Moscow’s long-awaited facelift all but stitched up, a relatively amiable Moscow City Council on Monday night granted project contractor United Paving a 29-day deadline extension.