March 16, 2000
LENORE — People trickled into the Lenore post office Wednesday to pick up mail and a souvenir. Postmaster Don Skinner dated envelopes with a red cancellation stamp noting March 15, 2000 — 100 years to the day since the post office opened and the town was put on the map.
March 16, 1980
Directors of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District have abandoned for the time being the sale of Zenner Meadows, a 401-acre parcel of ground lying north of Soldiers Meadows.
The Lewiston High School band was among four bands picked to compete in a play-off for the championship in their division Saturday night at the Reno International Jazz Festival at Reno, Nev.