Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 27, 1999
Forty highly visible and specially equipped officers will aid in maintaining the peace at this year’s Hot August Nights in Lewiston.
———
A summer program at Lewiston’s Orchards Elementary School may be one of the first of its kind in the country to help children lagging behind their peers in academics and social skills get their batteries recharged.
July 27, 1979
After years of negotiated postponements, it may be that the city of Lewiston is getting its act together on controlling billboards and non-conforming building signs.