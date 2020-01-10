Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 10, 2000
The 47th annual Camas Prairie Trapshoot kicked off Sunday, but the less-than-ideal shooting conditions made for some rather low scores. While high winds and snow caused most of the problems, a new scoring system established this season caused a wide variety in scores.
———
Jared NesSmith, of Lewiston, recorded a rare double eagle Saturday when he aced the par-4, 298-yard second hole at Lewiston’s Bryden Canyon Golf Course.
Jan. 10, 1980
ASOTIN — The Asotin Chamber of Commerce has elected George Day president and endorsed two Asotin-Anatone School District money issues that will face the voters Feb. 5.
———
The city of Lewiston decided Wednesday not to be intimidated by the 1 percent initiative and threw everything it had into the battle to keep the streets open.