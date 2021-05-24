Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 24, 2001
Lewis-Clark State College's two new parking lots intended to replace one that will be covered by a new gymnasium and activities center were nixed for the second time in two weeks Wednesday night.
———
The Moscow-based environmental group Friends of the Clearwater wants to explore the idea of reintroducing caribou to the forests of the Clearwater River Basin.
May 24, 1981
SPALDING — Eugene W. Rasmussen, a career National Park Service employee, has been named maintenance foreman at the Nez Perce National Historical Park at Spalding.
———
PORTLAND, Ore. — "What it all means is that we're going back to Lewiston sooner than expected," said Lewis-Clark outfielder Phil Smith after the Warriors had been eliminated by Lewis & Clark College of Portland 10-9 late Friday night in the Area 1 NAIA tournament.