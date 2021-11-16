Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 16, 2001
KENNEWICK — The value of Washington’s farm goods rose slightly last year for the second consecutive year, the state’s Agricultural Statistics Service said in its annual report.
WASHINGTON — Congress approved millions of dollars Thursday to boost dwindling populations of salmon and groundfish in Pacific Northwest waters.
Nov. 16, 1981
Sherman Harrison, of Potlatch, a retired logging contractor, has been named Idaho state tree farmer of the year for 1981. The award was presented Nov. 6 at Coeur d’Alene at the annual meeting of the Idaho Tree Farm Association.
PULLMAN — Washington State University athletic department officials said Sunday they are attempting to arrange for the televising of Saturday’s Washington State-Washington football game from Seattle into the eastern Washington area.