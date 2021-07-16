Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 16, 2001
A University of Idaho website that links ranchers who need pasture with farmers who have it could prove especially useful during this dry year.
WALLA WALLA — Putting everything together to enjoy a solid day of baseball, the Lewis-Clark Twins American Legion team captured the title in the Walla Walla Tournament on Sunday.
July 16, 1981
MOSCOW — Three days of parades, contests, ping-pong ball drops, sky diving, dedications, music and dancing begin today at Moscow at the Crazy Days promotion sponsored by Moscow retail association.
If President Reagan’s nomination of Keith Foote Nyborg is confirmed, he will become the next U.S. ambassador to Finland as well as Idaho’s first native to ever serve as an ambassador.