Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 12, 2000
Lewis-Clark State College decided to bring back a familiar face to run its athletic department as Dick Hannan has been named interim athletic director at the school.
———
COLFAX — City officials here are expected to award a contract this week for restoration of the Colfax Fire Station after a blaze last June charred the innards of the garage area and rendered several emergency vehicles useless.
Sept. 12, 1980
It took a little longer than was expected but the newly rebuilt tennis courts at Lewiston High School are ready for play.
———
TROY — Troy High School, ranked No. 1 in this week’s Associated Press Idaho football poll, ran its season record to 3-0 Thursday night be whipping the fifth ranked Highland Huskies 32-8.