Sept. 20, 1999

UNIONTOWN — About half the population of this farming town and bedroom community turned out Sunday for a parade, picnic and games to celebrate the rebirth of the town’s Memorial Park.

Sept. 20, 1979

Lewiston Mayor Duane St. Marie confirmed Wednesday that he will not be a candidate for reelection in the Nov. 6 city election, and Councilman Leonard E. Williams acknowledged that he will run again.

PULLMAN — Wawawai Bay Park on the Snake River opens today, according to Mike Werner, of Colfax, parks and recreation department director.

