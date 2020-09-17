Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 17, 2000
Matthew McCoy, of Lewiston, has accepted membership in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars and will be honored during a campus ceremony this fall at the University of Idaho at Moscow.
———
PULLMAN — Felicia Gaskins is the new associate vice provost for Human Relations and Diversity at Washington State University.
Sept. 17, 1980
Four Lewiston High runners finished in the first four spots to lead the Golden Bengals to a surprisingly easy win against Clarkston in prep cross counrty action Tuesday at Bryden Canyon golf course.
———
The city of Lewiston is eyeing a new water reservoir to serve the area east of 10th Street, north of Warner Avenue and west of Lindsay Creek, Public Works Director Marlin Brinkley said Tuesday.