Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 10, 2001
MOSCOW — Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at the University of Idaho initiates 45 women this weekend into its recently reestablished Beta Theta chapter.
———
Clarkston voters have said no to increasing their sales tax by half a percent. The Asotin County auditor counted the last absentee ballots Friday afternoon and said the measure failed by just 32 votes, with 700 no votes and 668 yes votes.
Nov. 10, 1981
MOSCOW — John McGough, president of the Spokane architectural firm of Walker McGough Foltz Lyerla, will speak at the dedication ceremonies Saturday for the new College of Art and Architecture at the University of Idaho.
———
An entrance fee will be charged next year at Hells Gate State Park near Lewiston for all motorized vehicles.