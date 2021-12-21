Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 21, 2001
The Idaho Humanities Council, the state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has elected two new members from Moscow to its 18-member board.
Running back Silas Parks and linebacker Justin Cohee, members of Kendrick’s two-time Idaho Class 1A state football champion team, were tabbed as the top offensive and defensive players of the year in the Idaho Statesman’s All-State team.
Dec. 21, 1981
The Bryden Canyon road project isn’t dead, its just slumbering, according to Lewiston City Manager Craig McMicken.
Clarkston Jaycees’ traditional Christmas star was lighted on top of Lewiston Hill Sunday, but the sponsoring organization may need donations to keep it shining through New Years Eve.