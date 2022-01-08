Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

Jan. 8, 2002

ASOTIN — Asotin County commissioners are mulling over a proposal from the city of Clarkston to put a property tax measure before voters to keep the city swimming pool open this summer and fund the DARE program.

———

With a minimum of discussion, Jeff Nesset was elected to a third two-year term as mayor of the city of Lewiston on Monday night, and Kevin C. Poole was re-elected mayor pro tem.

Jan. 8, 1982

A piano competition for young people will be sponsored this spring by the newly-formed Quad Cities Chapter of the National Society of Arts and Letters.

———

BOISE — State Sen. Mike Mitchell, D-Lewiston, is sponsoring a bill setting an insurance rate discount for motorists older than 55 who take a driver education course.

