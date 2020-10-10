Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 10, 2000
There’s a lesson in trust and tolerance being taught every two weeks at Lewiston High School, every time the Bengal’s Purr is published. The trust and tolerance is shown by the school board and administrators who, year after year, allow students and editors to tackle issues that would be forbidden topics for most high school newspapers.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Columbia Grain, one of the Camas Prairie’s largest grain storage and shipping companies for more than 55 years, is succumbing to the stresses of the agriculture business and cutting back two of its four full-time plants, idling 11 employees.
Oct. 10, 1980
MOSCOW — Quarterback Ken Hobart of Idaho is the top passer among Division 1-AA players, according to the latest NCAA statistics.
———
CULDESAC — Steve Boyles, an eighth grader at Culdesac Elementary School, is one of 100 students across the United States honored by the U.S. Public Health Service for contributing a poster or essay against smoking.