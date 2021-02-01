Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 1, 2001
The weather may be cold, but the steelhead fishing is hot. Power generation at Dworshak Dam has increased flows on the Lower Clearwater River and seems to have prompted fish to become more active.
———
The 97-year-old Carnegie Library building in Lewiston's Pioneer Park is in the market for a tenant once again. The Clearwater Economic Development Association can't borrow enough money to do the renovations it needs to make the city-owned building usable, CEDA executive director Ralph Marshall said Wednesday.
Feb. 1, 1981
A new Potlatch Corp. product that is expected to provide strong competition in the plywood market has been given the name Oxboard.
———
PULLMAN — A regional energy research institute at Washington State University has been approved in concept by the school's regents.