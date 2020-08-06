Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 6, 2000
Dennis Ohrtman, a Spanish teacher at Lewiston High School, has been elected chairman of the humanities achievement standards subcommittee under the Idaho State Board of Education for grades 9 through 12.
———
Swift Transportation truck driver Charles F. Sumner, of Clarkston, took first place in the four-axle van class during the recent Idaho State Truck Driving Championships.
Aug. 6, 1980
Lewiston city police detective Randy Kingsbury has been promoted from corporal to sergeant and reassigned to patrol duty, according to city police chief Kenneth R. Behrend.
———
CHENEY, Wash. — Seattle’s No. 1 draft choice, Jacob Green, will start for the Seahawks in the opening exhibition football game against the Atlanta Falcons.