March 29, 2002
A construction permit for a $2.67 million Safeway supermarket in Nez Perce Plaza has been issued to Vandervert Development Services of Spokane, the architect behind the new shopping center east of Thain Grade.
The first attempt to switch Nez Perce County emergency dispatch to an enhanced 911 system failed this week. The E-911 system will automatically display the caller’s address on a screen for dispatchers in the Lewiston Police Department or the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, when it works.
March 29, 1982
MOSCOW — Voters will go to the polls Tuesday in Moscow to vote on a $485,000 bond levy which would pay for improvements and an addition to the 75-year-old Carnegie public library. Two-thirds of those voting must approve for the levy to pass.
Producers should provide high-quality feed to their cows for 60 days after calving, according to J. Jay Ney, Nez Perce County extension agent for 4-H and livestock.