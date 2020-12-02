Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 2, 2000
SPOKANE — Sen. Patty Murray predicted Friday that a new farm bill will emerge in 2002 while Rep. George Nethercutt told wheat growers a new farm policy could be in place as early as next year if Republican George W. Bush becomes president.
Communities in Washington are being asked to work with a state agency team to help design a statewide interpretive project to commemorate the bicentennial of the Lewis and Clark expedition.
Dec. 2, 1980
A hand-held decibel counter could break up loud parties if Lewiston adopts an anti-noise ordinance.
SPOKANE — Idaho captured a nip-and-tuck basketball game from Washington State on Monday night with a brilliant scoring streak down the stretch that broke a close game open and gave the Vandals a 65-51 win over their Palouse rivals.