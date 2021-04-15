Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 15, 2001
Mike Ridinger, of Lewiston, received one of five awards given out in the state and earned recognition by the Professional Photographers of Idaho on five competition entries.
———
Lena Whitmore Elementary School in Moscow and Deary Elementary School are among 25 Idaho schools recognized by the Idaho Department of Education for their efforts to improve student learning in reading and math.
April 15, 1981
Federal funding to expand Lewiston’s sewage treatment plant before it begins to malfunction is in the hands of Congress.
———
Two $150 scholarships generated more debate than Lewiston’s proposed $1.6 million school levy at Tuesday’s meeting of the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce board.