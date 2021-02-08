Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 8, 2001
Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne has written a letter to the director of the Columbia Basin Fish and Wildlife Authority seeking to expand the state’s representation on the regional fish and wildlife management forum.
———
MOSCOW — Members of the Latah County Zoning Commission Wednesday night approved one conditional use permit and tabled a second for construction of two cellular towers by UbiquiTel of Spokane.
Feb. 8, 1981
VANCOUVER, Wash. — While the huge lava dome in the crater of Mount St. Helens grew more than 80 feet taller in 24 hours, the U.S. Geological Survey said Saturday chances of another major explosive eruption in the near future have diminished.
———
MOSCOW — Cooperative ventures between the University of Idaho and Washington State University got a big shot of optimism last week in the form of a joint $5 million endowed institute, but another effort to bring the two institutions closer together is sliding.