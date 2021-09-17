Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 17, 2001
This year’s Nez Perce County Fair has something for everyone, including free shuttle rides from the far reaches of the parking lots to the main exhibit buildings and stages at the fairgrounds in the Lewiston Orchards, says Michael Orton, fair manager.
———
BOISE — Gov. Dirk Kempthorne and his wife, Patricia, have been presented with the University of Idaho’s highest honor, and this time it is one that has reached the stars.
Sept. 17, 1981
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho has received about $365,000 from the State Division of Public Works to begin improving campus access for the handicapped and to meet building safety codes, according to Nels Reese, UI facilities planner.
———
SEATTLE — People exposed to frequent heavy doses of volcanic ash may run the risk of lung damage, researchers say.