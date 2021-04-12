Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 12, 2001
MOSCOW — Dash-8 turboprop planes that fly from Seattle to Pullman four times a day will be replaced in June, Horizon Airlines has announced. Lewiston also will be served by the new, larger planes.
———
BOISE — The State Historical Society is proposing an "archaeological dig" on the Idaho Statehouse grounds this summer to fuel public interest in the building's restoration.
April 12, 1981
Hot tubs have replaced wood stoves as the hot item at this year's Lewis-Clark Homebuilders Association home and garden show, continuing through today at the Nez Perce County fairgrounds pavilion.
———
BOISE — In what University of Idaho track coach Mike Keller called a "perfect meet," the Idaho Vandals swamped both Boise State and Idaho State in the annual All-Idaho collegiate track meet Saturday.