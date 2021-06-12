Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 12, 2001
When American families sit down to dinner, fewer of them are eating meat, gravy, potatoes and vegetables. That trend is cutting jobs in Lewiston. Food processor Twin City Foods has eliminated 25 full-time positions in the last year, said James R. Jenkins, division manager in Lewiston.
Lewis-Clark State College was awarded a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor for the Community Audits Demonstration Project.
June 12, 1981
Fourth of July fireworks could be missing from the valley this year, and without them the streets and stores could be a lot barer than usual, Michael D. Packer of the Clarkston Jaycees said Thursday. The Jaycees need money to pay for the fireworks.
The Tribune took a commanding second-day lead over KOZE Radio following Thursday night’s results of the St. Joseph’s Team Tennis Tournament at the Lewiston High courts.