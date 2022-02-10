Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 10, 2002
GRANGEVILLE — With the fanfare of the Olympic Games opening ceremony giving way to starting gates, lap times and nerves, a team of employees from Grangeville is taking a breather on the sidelines, knowing athletes and spectators alike will be safer. Idaho Sewing For Sports produced all the padding for the speed skating tracks and the majority of the padding in the skiing events.
MOSCOW — The final piece to University of Idaho football coach Tom Cable’s recruiting class fell into place with the signing of defensive tackle Jason Jones from Pasadena City College.
Feb. 10, 1982
Lewis-Clark State College has received a $28,700 grant from the Shelby Collom Davis Foundation of New York to develop an international trade awareness program.
Removal of the railroad tracks from First Street between C Street and Snake River Avenue is still on the Idaho Division of Highways fiscal 1982 schedule.