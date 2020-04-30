Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 30, 2000
For the fourth straight year, the Lewis-Clark State women’s tennis team has captured the NAIA Region 1 championship.
———
Greg Follett of Follett’s Furniture and Follett’s Sleep Zone in Lewiston recently was appointed president of the Western Home Furnishing Association’s family and business succession group, Next Generation Society, for the year 2000.
April 30, 1980
A C-130 Marine Corps plane from El Toro, Calif., attracted considerable attention Tuesday when the crew practiced “touch and go” landings at Lewiston Airport.
———
COTTONWOOD — After defeating a similar bond issue last November by a 2-to-1 margin, Cottonwood residents voted Tuesday to update the town’s water system.