Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 6, 2000
Washington State University’s Jason Grove, Todd Meldahl and Matt O’Brien, along with Lewis-Clark State College’s Elliott Strankman, were selected on the opening day of the Amateur Baseball Draft.
An undisclosed number of salaried Potlatch Corp. employees lost their jobs Monday as part of downsizing that reaches into every operation of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s largest employer.
June 6, 1980
Duane Baker, of Troy, director of the Washington Idaho Choral Symphony, will head the music department at Lewis-Clark State College next year.
MOSCOW — A $4.5 million project to build an addition to the ASUI-Kibbie Dome and remodel Memorial Gymnasium was unveiled Thursday by University of Idaho administrators.