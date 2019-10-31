Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 31, 1999
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The University of Idaho has, or will receive, an offer to play football in the Sun Belt Conference starting in 2001, UI athletic director Mike Bohn said Saturday night.
Oct. 31, 1979
A Navy P-3 Orion anti-submarine aircraft will be open for public viewing for three hours today at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
———
MOSCOW — The Lewiston Bengal football team turned an almost disappointing season into a successful one Tuesday night, when it defeated Sandpoint 14-13 and Coeur d’Alene 7-0, in modified Kansas plan tiebreakers, to earn a spot in the Idaho A-1 playoffs.