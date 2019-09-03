Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 3, 1999
PULLMAN — Hootie and the Blowfish are coming to Pullman for a concert Sept. 15 at Washington State University’s Beasley Coliseum.
———
The Lewiston Roundup has attracted 15 of this year’s top 20 national cowboys to its arena. Fred Whitfield of Hockley, Texas, who is in the lead for this year’s All-Around Cowboy and the calf roping titles, will be competing, as will Cody Oho, Guy Allen, Chad Hagan and Brad Goodrich.
Sept. 3, 1979
Henry Walding of Lewiston, two-time defending Idaho state table tennis champion, won’t be back this year to defend his title.
———
RITZVILLE — Brent A. Heinemann of Ritzville is the new executive secretary of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers.