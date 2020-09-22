Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 22, 2000
From acrobats to country stars, the Nez Perce County Fair will be the site for an array of performers this weekend.
———
PULLMAN — As part of a national study of campus life, a diversity climate assessment will take place this fall at Washington State University.
Sept. 22, 1980
After Stan Dau found that his steer, “Disgusting,” had been judged grand champion at the Nez Perce County Fair over the weekend, he decided that he may not have named the animal appropriately.
———
Ray Skelton, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Skelton, of Tammany, has been accepted as a junior member of the American Hereford Association.