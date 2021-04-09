Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 9, 2001
SUN VALLEY, Idaho — The University of Idaho plans to reorganize its extension and outreach services so it can focus more resources on rural economic development, UI Provost Brian Pitcher announced.
April 9, 1981
Guardrails would do more to prevent fatal accidents on Thain Grade than street lighting, according to Public Works Director Marlin Brinkley.
Clearwater Downs Ltd. has reached an agreement to purchase a 155-acre site in lower Tammany, and construction on a 1-mile horse racing track could begin as soon as May 1.
RICHLAND — A reactor on Hanford Nuclear Reservation could become a national landmark.