Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 15, 2002
MOSCOW — Candace J. Akins has joined the University of Idaho Press as managing editor.
Feb. 15, 1982
ASOTIN — No-till farming is gaining support among grain growers in southeastern Washington along with a proposal to increase the wheat assessment for more research, marketing and public relations.
———
MOSCOW — A wall using the nine commercial varieties of wood grown in the state of Idaho has been constructed in the University of Idaho Department of Forest Products.