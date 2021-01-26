Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 26, 2001
Convergys, a firm that had planned to bring 400 jobs to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, is backing away from the deal. Convergys’ decision-makers evaluated client needs, industry trends and the capacity of its 46 customer contact centers around the world and decided they didn’t need another center in Idaho at this time, according to a prepared statement from the city of Lewiston, Port of Lewiston and Valley Vision 2001 released Thursday.
Jan. 26, 1981
The city of Lewiston and Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter boards are continuing to negotiate over a proposal that the city police department take over the enforcement role in controlling stray and vicious animals in town.
———
MOSCOW — A University of Idaho plan pathologist has developed a yield-loss forcasting system for wheat growers to use when they are trying to decide if the Cercosporella foot rot problem will be serious enough to justify applying Benlate fungicide.
2001
———
PIERCE — The Pierce Technology Center is sponsoring an Internet auction contest to help finance center operations.