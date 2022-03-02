Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 2, 2002
YAKIMA — So far, the state basketball tournament has been a piece of cake for the Colfax High School girls. But things might get a little less palatable tonight as they make their second straight appearance in the 1A championship game.
———
The United Furniture Warehouse in Lewiston is not one of the 10 to 12 stores the chain is closing in the United States. The 36,000-square-foot store, at 432 Thain Road, has enough sales to make it viable, said Bill Koonar, corporate counsel of the company. “It’s OK. It’s not a great one, but it’s not a bad one. It’s a middling one.’’
March 2, 1982
Mike Kirk, 17, a junior at Lewiston High School, has won the Nez Perce County 4-H fruit pie baking contest, the second boy to win an event that, until recent years, was dominated by girls.
———
Edna Lee Paisano, of Alexandria, Va., a Lapwai High School graduate and daughter of Francis and Ferris Paisano Jr., of Lapwai, has been selected as one of the Outstanding Young Women of America for 1981.