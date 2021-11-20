Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 20, 2001
Neither splitting the duties of the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission nor creating a separate development plan for Normal Hill drew support at a joint meeting of the commission and Lewiston City Council on Monday evening.
———
YAKIMA — Washington wine grape growers are raising their glasses to a record harvest of 97,600 tons, up 9 percent from last year, largely because of more vines planted.
Nov. 20, 1981
———
North central Idaho will suffer no ill effects from the recent cuts in the Idaho State Police force — at least not immediately.
———
Michael C. Moore is coming back to Lewiston as city attorney, a position he held from 1971 until 1978, when he moved to Boise to become deputy attorney general for municipal affairs. Earlier this year he was named Boise city attorney.