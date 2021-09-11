Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 11, 2001
ASOTIN — Voters in Asotin County will decide in November whether they want to pay for an aquatics center similar to Moscow’s.
———
MOSCOW — Work to replace a 65-year-old bridge over the South Fork of the Palouse River on State Highway 8 near here will begin Thursday.
Sept. 11, 1981
About 35 to 45 sailboats are expected Saturday and Sunday for the annual Tribune Cup Regatta at Chief Timothy Park on the Snake River.
———
The position of Lewiston High School band director, held for 12 years by Eddy Williams, will not be filled this year because of declining enrollment in band.