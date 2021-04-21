Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 21, 2001
Clarkston farmer Jim Fitzgerald was named by the Bush administration Friday to head the Washington Farm Service Agency state office.
———
Gary Mahn, director of the Idaho Department of Commerce, will announce the expansion of an Idaho company into Lewiston during a community forum Monday at the Red Lion Hotel.
April 21, 1981
MOSCOW — KUID-TV at the University of Idaho will be on the air only five hours a day this summer, and five employees will lose their jobs in cost-cutting moves.
———
Leonard E. Williams convinced other city council members Monday night that the parks director should not be required to put on two faces — a happy face for park programs and a long face at Normal Hill Cemetery.