Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 28, 2000
Robert J. Sobotta, a former Lapwai School District superintendent, intends to leave the Idaho Department of Education to serve as coordinator for Idaho’s Catholic schools.
While fires rage across Montana and southern Idaho, local fire officials say they feel fortunate the Clearwater and Nez Perce forests have had only 18 small blazes so far, burning only 10 to 15 acres in total.
July 28, 1980
Steptoe is the leading barley variety in Idaho again this year, although it is second to Piroline in the northern region of the state.
CRAIGMONT — With a red, white and blue-striped necktie the only hint of his political past, the Rev. Michael Black bid a tearful farewell Sunday to his congregation, calling for unity and continued faith in Christ.