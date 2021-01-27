Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 27, 2001
Federal grant money intended to make it possible for Convergys Corp. to build a customer service center at Lewiston will remain available for a while in case another prospect surfaces.
———
COTTONWOOD — Playing at home on Senior Night, the Prairie Pirates wrapped up an undefeated regular season Friday night with a 64-23 Central Idaho League girls’ basketball victory over Timberline of Pierce-Weippe. The Pirates, finished the regular season at 14-0 in league and 19-0 overall.
Jan. 27, 1981
Ronald Reagan’s love of jelly beans may have manufacturers of the sugar-crusted confection excited, but the politically inspired candy craziness apparently has yet to hit the Lewiston-Clarkston area.
———
Snow — the missing ingredient in the Inland Northwest most of this winter — fell for a few hours Monday. But it melted from rising temperatures and sunshine later in the day except where it had a snow base.