Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 13, 2002
In a measured, matter-of-fact voice, Bobbie Conner of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla on Friday told organizers of some of the largest events of the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial exactly what tribes expect from the commemoration. Organizers of the 15 signature events need to work with tribes to present accurate historic information, said Conner, Western co-chairwoman of the circle of tribal advisers to the National Council of the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial.
———
COLTON — The Asotin Panthers blanked the Colton Wildcats twice Friday, each time by 11-0 scores in a Whitman County League prep baseball doubleheader.
April 13, 1982
The Army Corps of Engineers has turned down Clarkston’s request that the Corps extend the road to 16th Avenue from the west end of the new Southway Bridge.
———
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho College of Engineering will have its first endowment chair next fall, as a result of a $50,000 endowment from Hewlett-Packard Co.