Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 29, 2001
MOSCOW — University of Idaho student Andrea Mason has been accepted for a 10-week residency beginning in September at an artists colony in Brazil.
———
A new crime tip hotline will allow people to call the Lewiston Police Department anonymously to offer information on crimes.
June 29, 1981
BOISE — Idaho firefighters are predicting a busy summer because of too much early rain and too little rain expected later.
———
MOSCOW — New varieties of grain, winter peas and oilseed crops will be featured on the July 8 agronomy tour at the University of Idaho Plant Science Farm.