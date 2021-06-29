Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

June 29, 2001

MOSCOW — University of Idaho student Andrea Mason has been accepted for a 10-week residency beginning in September at an artists colony in Brazil.

———

A new crime tip hotline will allow people to call the Lewiston Police Department anonymously to offer information on crimes.

June 29, 1981

BOISE — Idaho firefighters are predicting a busy summer because of too much early rain and too little rain expected later.

———

MOSCOW — New varieties of grain, winter peas and oilseed crops will be featured on the July 8 agronomy tour at the University of Idaho Plant Science Farm.

