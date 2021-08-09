Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 9, 2001
There is less water pulsing through the black walls of the lower Salmon River canyon this year, but rafters say thin water doesn't mean less fun.
———
After five years of bettering one of the region's primary nonprofit agencies, Twin County United Way Executive Director Johnna McClure is resigning to take a position as the state director of the Idaho March of Dimes.
Aug. 9, 1981
MOSCOW — Researchers at the University of Idaho received about $12 million in research grants during the last fiscal year, about 34 percent more than in the previous year.
———
Grain has begun piling on the ground in the Port of Lewiston, as the later-than-normal harvest moves from the lowest elevations of the Lewiston-Clarkston area up toward the prairies.